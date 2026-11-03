In October, the NRA inspected 21 casinos and gaming halls

In October alone, employees of the National Revenue Agency’s “Fiscal Control” General Directorate inspected 21 venues organising gambling games and drew up a total of 55 reports establishing administrative violations. The revenue agency’s inspections of casinos, gaming halls, bookmakers’ betting shops and other venues were carried out following reports submitted by citizens about irregularities.

The largest share of the violations identified — 45 — involved failure to comply with the accounting and financial control requirements for organising gambling games. In most of the venues inspected, the daily and monthly financial reports had either not been completed on time or had not been signed, in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

Fiscal inspectors drew up a total of 4 reports against gaming halls, casinos and other gambling organisers which, despite the ban, had allowed people registered in the Register of Gambling-Vulnerable Persons to place bets. If such a violation is repeated, this may lead to the sealing of a venue and the withdrawal of its licence for a specified period.

At two of the gaming halls inspected, fiscal inspectors found that books of cash orders were missing, which must be issued when winnings are paid out upon a participant’s request.

During the inspections, NRA teams also identified violations of the Measures Against Money Laundering Act (MAMLA). They drew up three reports for failure to comply with the regulatory requirements obliging gambling organisers to clarify the origin of funds used for bets by applying certain methods, such as collecting information from the customer, using independent sources and tracking the flow of funds.

Users can report violations by online and land-based gambling operators by email at: [email protected].