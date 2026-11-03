Bulgaria received the first Stryker combat vehicles for the Land Forces. The ceremony took place at the Terem military plant in Veliko Tarnovo, where Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov received the honour guard of the Vasil Levski National Military University.

The contract provides for the delivery of 183 vehicles and was initially worth $1.37 billion. In the summer, the National Assembly approved an increase of approximately $40 million due to rising prices and inflation.

The first eight vehicles have already been assembled, five of which have been provided to the 1st Mechanized Brigade of the Land Forces in Karlovo. A total of 198 vehicles are planned for the 61st Brigade, 183 of which are from the Stryker family.

The delivery is one year behind schedule

According to Dimitar Stoyanov, the programme is one year behind schedule, but is currently proceeding according to plan. Thirty vehicles have been provided, compared with the approximately 20 that were planned, and three more are expected by the end of the year.

“There will be no such thing from now on. We are on schedule, the payments are on schedule, the vehicles are being delivered on schedule—in fact, vehicles are even being provided ahead of schedule,” Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said.

The acquisition of the vehicles is part of Bulgaria’s commitments to NATO’s collective defence and its efforts to strengthen the infantry’s defence capabilities.

A second brigade would cost €1.4 billion

According to Stoyanov, at least one more brigade needs similar equipment. Equipping it would require approximately €1.4 billion, and the process would take between five and six years.

“Our Land Forces deserve to receive a second brigade with such vehicles—approximately 200 of them,” Stoyanov said.

The minister said that Bulgaria aimed to turn the Terem–Ivaylo plant into a regional service centre for Stryker vehicles. Their ammunition is currently supplied by the United States, but the possibility of producing it in Bulgaria in the future is being discussed.

Under the SAFE mechanism, 20 counter-drone systems are to be purchased. Negotiations are under way with a Spanish company, and a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed within one to two weeks.

Sources: nova.bg