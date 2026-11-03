16 people evacuated due to flooding in Shabla

Sixteen people have been evacuated from properties at risk in Shabla after heavy rainfall caused a ravine to overflow, flooding yards and homes in the lower part of the town. At present, no one is in danger, but water levels remain high.

“At present, no one is in danger, but water levels remain high and the situation continues to be monitored,” said Darin Dimitrov, commissioner and director of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Dobrich.

According to him, significant rainfall has been recorded in the area of Kamen Bryag and towards Shabla. Water from the ravine that runs through the town has overflowed its banks and flooded properties in the lower-lying areas. The flooding was caused by heavy rain.

The ravine had been largely cleared, but water from the fields outside the town is carrying dry vegetation, stalks and branches. These may accumulate around bridges and impede drainage.

Firefighters and police to monitor water levels

Following a meeting of the municipal disaster protection headquarters, preventive measures were outlined in view of the new rainfall expected overnight. Cleaning of the ravine will continue using machinery, while people in potentially at-risk areas will be warned and evacuated if necessary.

Overnight, joint fire and police teams will conduct patrols and monitor water levels. In Dobrich region, arrangements have been made to monitor high-risk locations where water could overflow its banks and flood yards and homes. According to the fire service operations centre, the situation is currently complicated only in Shabla.

Shabla Municipality is urging residents and visitors to avoid the lower-lying areas, places at risk of water accumulation and flooded sections. People are advised not to undertake risky journeys, not to drive through flooded roads and to follow official announcements.

Sources: novini.bg