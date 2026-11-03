The Containers off Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Are Under Surveillance

Two containers and a tanker discovered in the waters and along the coastline of Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast remain under the constant surveillance of emergency teams. The first container was found between Arapya Beach and „Oasis“ Campsite, the tanker was washed ashore by the sea currents in the Kamenni Korabi area, and a second container was spotted near the Butamyata area by Sinemorets.

The objects that reached the shoreline and rocky areas have been placed under physical and technical protection. Burgas Regional Governor Diko Dikov remains in constant contact with the teams on site regarding the surveillance and the implementation of additional measures if necessary.

The tanker is visibly empty. „There is no information about hazardous cargo,“ Dikov said. At present, no evidence has been established of any leakage of hazardous or polluting substances.

Recovery to Begin When the Sea Is Calm

The subsequent technical operations to recover the three objects have been planned, but will be carried out under favorable weather conditions and once the sea has calmed. The heavy swell in the area is hampering the teams’ work.

Sea water samples have been collected near the Butamyata area. A day earlier, the water’s physicochemical parameters were examined in the area of Arapya Beach.

Possible Link to the Contship Jet Being Investigated

According to initial information, there are grounds to presume that the maritime containers and the tanker are part of the cargo of the attacked vessel Contship Jet. The Burgas Regional Administration уточняват that this link has yet to be clarified.

The area remains under round-the-clock control until the safe recovery of the objects and the necessary inspections are organized.

Sources: bta.bg