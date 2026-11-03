"State Gazette": Minimum wage to become €660 as of January 1, 2027

The minimum wage in Bulgaria will be €660 as of January 1, 2027. The amount is set for a full working month based on an 8-hour workday and a 5-day working week.

„The State Gazette“ published the Council of Ministers’ decree setting the new minimum wage. The minimum hourly wage will be €3.98.

The decree was adopted at the end of October

„As of January 1, 2027, the minimum wage for the country is set at €660 for a full working month based on an 8-hour workday and a 5-day working week.“

The decree was adopted by the government on October 29, 2026, and published in the Council of Ministers’ legal information system on November 3.

The new amount will enter into force on January 1, 2027. From that date, employers will have to comply with the prescribed minimum monthly and hourly wage rates for work based on the stated standard working hours.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, mlsp.government.bg