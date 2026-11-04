US and NATO aircraft conduct simultaneous missions over the region

A US Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, an aerial tanker and a NATO AWACS early warning aircraft conducted simultaneous missions over the Black Sea and Southeastern Europe on November 4. The activity was reported by the aviation portal Itamilradar, and the information was cited by bTV News.

The US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft with registration number 170269 operated closest to Bulgaria. The aircraft took off from Varna and conducted a series of flights off the Bulgarian coast, characteristic of maritime patrol operations.

According to data cited by BGNES, the route allowed monitoring of shipping traffic and the situation in the western part of the Black Sea. The aircraft’s trajectory more closely corresponded to a maritime surveillance mission than to a flight primarily focused on electronic intelligence gathering.

NATO tanker flies over Romania

In parallel with the US aircraft’s flight, an Airbus A330 MRTT with registration number T-058 and call sign MMF18 conducted a mission over Romania. The aircraft is part of the Multinational MRTT Fleet and took off from Cologne.

The flight included holding manoeuvres in the area of Brașov. Such a route may have been related to refuelling other aircraft in the air or to training activity, but the specific mission cannot be determined from flight tracking alone.

MRTT aerial tankers allow combat and reconnaissance aircraft to remain airborne for longer and operate farther from their bases.

AWACS adds to the surveillance

The third aircraft was a NATO Boeing E-3A Sentry AWACS with registration number LX-N90442 and call sign NATO001. It took off from the Geilenkirchen Air Base in Germany.

Unlike the P-8A Poseidon, which is primarily designed for maritime surveillance, the E-3A provides early warning, monitors the air situation and supports coordination between different military formations.

The simultaneous activity of the three types of platform combines maritime patrol, aerial surveillance and the capability for in-flight refuelling. However, it has not been confirmed whether the specific missions were directly coordinated. Such a link cannot be established solely from flight tracking data.

The flights are taking place against the backdrop of increased attention to the western part of the Black Sea, where risks to commercial shipping linked to Ukraine continue. The simultaneous use of specialised reconnaissance aircraft and aerial support platforms demonstrates the importance of Bulgaria and Romania for monitoring the region.