Over 400 People Demand Justice for Dog Knopa

Over 400 people gathered outside the National Assembly demanding justice following the death of the dog Knopa. The demonstration was organized after yet another case of animal abuse in Sofia’s „Krastova Vada“ district.

The protest was announced by singer Tedi Aleksandrova and supported by the „Band of the Voiceless“ organization. Participants called for the protection of animal rights and for changes to limit cases of abuse.

„I really want there to be justice and for things to change, for there to be laws that these villains are afraid of, and for us to truly minimize these brutal acts. And I believe that only in this way, by standing united, as clichéd as it may sound, can something really change,“ Tedi Aleksandrova said.

At the protest, Knopa’s owner, Snezhana Kishchuk, expressed her gratitude for the public response. In the case, the Sofia District Court ordered that 43-year-old Yordan Atanasov remain in custody. He was detained over the dog’s death after allegedly kicking it, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Other cases were also discussed

Participants also discussed the case against two men from Svishtov, who were sentenced to two years and two years and four months in prison. The prosecution appealed the sentences following a request from 46 lawyers and the „KAZHI“ association.

„This is a case of strategic importance. For the first time before a Bulgarian court, the issue of the systematic sadistic killing of animals, which has been filmed for years in order to sell videos to people who derive sexual pleasure from this violence, is being raised in such a categorical manner,“ said Petya Altimirska of „KAZHI“.

New protest announced for Monday

The next protest will be held on Monday over the lack of action following the death of the dog Maya. The animal died after being run over by a doctor from the Military Medical Academy.

„One year after the dog Maya was run over, an incident that was recorded on camera and where absolutely everything can be seen and which was broadcast on all television channels, there has not only been no progress whatsoever, but this is an example of lawlessness, negligence and a lack of justice in Bulgaria,“ said Zlatин Mladenski of „Mecho i Priyateli“.

Sources: bnrnews.bg