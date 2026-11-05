Kumanov of “Balkanka” to FAKTI: If our ancestors saw the Danube project, they would turn in their graves VIDEO

Two-thirds of the Bulgarian riverbank consists of landslide-prone areas. Oryahovo could start shifting at any moment even without any excavation taking place. And they want to dig right at the foot of the landslides as well. The Oryahovo Municipality submitted objections, but then capitulated before the minister. The municipality is afraid that the state will cut off its funding. This was commented by Dimitar Kumanov from the Balkanka Association in the FAKTI studio in connection with the plans to deepen the Danube River.

He explained that the association is now appealing the decision instead of the municipality. According to Kumanov, with this project the authorities have agreed to move the river’s fairway.

“If our ancestors saw this, they would turn in their graves, because they shed their blood to defend this country, while those in power today have dropped their trousers before the Romanians. This is a very dangerous project. By deepening the river in order to create a fairway in a new location, you lower the groundwater level. Several state institutions are grossly violating the laws and the interests of the state,” Kumanov commented.

Watch the full conversation in the video: