Is the budget being concealed when its announcement is delayed? Here is a historical overview:

2022 Budget - drafted by Assen Vassilev - presented on January 21, 2022 - 82 days late according to the provisions of the Public Finance Act

2024 Budget - drafted by Assen Vassilev, presented on November 10, 2023 - 10 days late according to the provisions of the Public Finance Act

2025 Budget - drafted by Temenuzhka Petkova - December 9, 2024 - 39 days late according to the deadline set in the Public Finance Act

2026 Budget - drafted by Temenuzhka Petkova - November 3, 2025 - three days late according to the Public Finance Act

2027 Budget - drafted by Galab Donev - announcement scheduled for November 6, 2026 - six days after the deadline set in the Public Finance Act