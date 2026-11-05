GERB Supports Concession for Toplofikatsiya-Sofia

GERB supports launching a procedure for a concession for Toplofikatsiya-Sofia. This was stated by municipal councillor Dimitar Vuchev of the party. According to him, the GERB group in the Sofia Municipal Council will consider a report on the matter if one is submitted.

The party’s position is not new. Vuchev recalled that it was announced as early as 2022, and that at the end of Yordanka Fandakova’s term, the GERB-SDS majority at the time had opted for a concession model as an option for saving the municipal company.

GERB: The company’s condition is serious

According to Dimitar Vuchev, a report by an American company has outlined the steps for conducting a potential procedure. “The company’s condition is serious and will deteriorate if measures are not taken,” the municipal councillor said.

As one of the reasons for the problems, he pointed to the difference between the price of the service for consumers, which he described as socially regulated, and the market price of natural gas. According to him, gas prices have risen by 30 percent, while Toplofikatsiya-Sofia acts as a buffer between customers and the raw materials market.

Vuchev stressed that resolving the problem requires talks between Sofia Municipality and the state. “The most important thing now is for the Municipality and the state to start talks, clarify the steps and act in the same direction,” he said.

Terziev expects the report to be submitted to the Sofia Municipal Council

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev is also calling for a change in the management of Toplofikatsiya-Sofia. He supports a concession as a way to attract private investment, restructure the company’s debts and prepare a long-term solution for it.

Terziev opposes transferring Toplofikatsiya-Sofia to the state. According to him, this step would not solve the problems caused by accumulated debts, the ageing network and the lack of investment.

The mayor expects the report on the company’s financial, economic and technical analysis to be considered at the next meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council on 19 November. The analysis is expected to outline its condition and the options for a future management model.

The issue is unfolding against the backdrop of breakdowns and repairs to the network that affected thousands of Sofia residents. At this stage, no decision has been made to grant Toplofikatsiya-Sofia a concession, and the next step depends on the report being considered by the Sofia Municipal Council.

Sources: actualno.com, bnrnews.bg, 24chasa.bg