Demerdzhiev: Salaries in the Ministry of Interior will not increase in 2027

There will probably be no increase in remuneration in the Ministry of Interior in 2027, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said during his hearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Internal Security and Public Order. According to him, it is being discussed that the increase in salaries should begin gradually in 2028.

“For 2027, it is being discussed that there should be no increase in salaries, and that it should begin gradually from the following year. The reasons for this are largely related to the state of the country’s finances,” Demerdzhiev said. He clarified that he could not comment on the final budget.

The minister recalled that the latest increase in remuneration in the security services was intended to compensate for the lag that had accumulated over the years.

No reduction in employees with police functions

The budget plan will not lead to a reduction in employees with police functions, Demerdzhiev also said. “In recent years, around 6,000 police officers have been dismissed – we will not do that,” he said.

At the same time, the closure of some duty units and the downgrading of certain managerial positions are planned. According to the minister, some of the employees who formally have police functions work in structures that are not related to typical police activities.

“We are removing duplicate functions from the structures that are not related to the intensive performance of police work, but rather represent a mix of administrative functions and police work,” Demerdzhiev added.

Sources: nova.bg