Power supply disruptions possible in parts of Pancharevo District

ERM West informs that maintenance of overhead power lines leading to the “Kokalyane” Hydroelectric Power Plant will be carried out between 6 and 10 November 2026. The work on the power lines requires a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in parts of Pancharevo District, Sofia Municipality.

Due to the maintenance of the energy facilities and the change in the power supply scheme for consumers, disruptions to the power supply are possible between 6 and 10 November 2026 inclusive in the villages of Bistritsa, Dolni Pasarel, German, Lozen, Kokalyane and Pancharevo in Pancharevo District, Sofia Municipality.

ERM West is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is in a constant state of readiness to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are forthcoming, their duration, and whether a specific address falls within their scope can be found on the ERM West website, in the “Outages" section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Fast and convenient access to real-time information about power supply outages is provided by Electrohold’s new digital service – a chatbot on Viber through which consumers can check for outages – both planned and emergency – using a customer number or a metering point number. The chatbot can be found by entering “електрохолд" or “electrohold" in the Viber search bar.