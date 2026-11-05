Change at the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime? Darin Kostov discussed for the post

The director of the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime, Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, may be dismissed from his post. Senior Commissioner Darin Kostov, who is currently deputy director of the DGCOC, has been named as his successor.

The information was reported by “Fokus”, citing its own sources. There has been no official confirmation from the Ministry of Interior so far. The personnel changes are expected to be announced on the evening of November 5. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev declined to comment on the information when approached by journalists.

It is unclear what comes next for Zlatkov

In the event of a change, it is still unclear what position Martin Zlatkov will take. He has more than 25 years of experience in combating cross-border organized crime and a long career in the DGCOC. He has also worked at the State Agency for National Security, taking part in international operations.

Zlatkov was appointed director of the DGCOC in March 2026 by the then caretaker Interior Minister Emil Dechev. For now, he remains the director of the agency, while the potential appointment of Darin Kostov has not been officially announced.

Sources: focus-news.net, eurocom.bg