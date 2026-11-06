Parliament to hold question time and regular oversight session

Question time and the regular Friday parliamentary oversight session are on the agenda of today’s plenary sitting of the National Assembly. The MPs’ work programme has been adopted.

During the first two hours of the sitting, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers are expected to answer topical oral questions from members of parliament. Under the rules, this format is held on the first Friday of every month, and the questions must concern the government’s overall policy.

The questions are put during the sitting itself and may not include requests for the provision of detailed numerical data.

Six ministers included in the regular oversight session

Ministers Ivan Demerdzhiev, Velislava Petrova, Georgi Valchev, Iva Petrova, Rositsa Karamfilova and Ilин Dimitrov are expected to take part in the regular Friday parliamentary oversight session.

Their answers form part of the second main item on the agenda following question time.

Sources: bta.bg