Metal Structure Washes Ashore on the North Beach in Primorsko

A large metal structure has washed ashore on the North Beach in Primorsko. So far, it has not been established what it broke away from or how it ended up in the sea.

One possibility is that the structure is part of ship equipment, a cargo platform or a ship container door. Metal elements resembling welded joints can be seen on the structure.

Primorsko Mayor Ivan Gaykov told BNT that the structure had become embedded in the sand, making it difficult to remove.

“The metal structure has become embedded in the sand on the shore, making it difficult to remove,” Ivan Gaykov said.

Attempts are currently being made to remove it from the beach.

Sources: bntnews.bg