Prime Minister Rumen Radev met with Capstone 27-1 representatives from the U.S. National Defense University

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting with representatives of Capstone 27-1 from the U.S. National Defense University.

During the talks, the prime minister underscored the strategic importance of relations between Bulgaria and the United States and expressed confidence that the two countries would continue to develop their active partnership in the field of defense and security. “The United States is our strategic ally. We continue to develop our strategic partnership in the field of defense, including by building and developing critically needed capabilities. The serious challenges facing the world require timely planning, good coordination and readiness for a prompt response,” the prime minister said.

Rumen Radev stressed that modernizing the Armed Forces and developing defense capabilities are among the government’s leading priorities for ensuring national security and fulfilling Bulgaria’s allied commitments.