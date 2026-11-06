67-year-old Dilyan Hubanov from Ruse wanted

Police in Ruse are searching for 67-year-old Dilyan Hristov Hubanov. The man has been missing since 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, and the search began at the request of his relatives, Daniela Malcheva, regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior in Ruse, said.

Hubanov is approximately 173 centimetres tall and has a slim build. He is bald, with white hair and a white goatee-style beard, as well as prescription glasses. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a dark blue long jacket and blue jeans.

The man was last seen in the area of Nikolay Zdravkov Street, heading towards Borisova Street in Ruse.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information about his whereabouts or has seen him to “immediately report it by calling 112 or at the nearest police station”.

As of now, there is no confirmed information about Dilyan Hubanov’s whereabouts.