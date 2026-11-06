65-year-old driver dies in crash near Aytos

A 65-year-old man died and three people were injured in a serious crash in the Aytos Pass, on the section between Aytos and Ruen. Three vehicles were involved in the collision and ended up in a roadside ditch.

According to initial information cited by BNT, the driver of one of the vehicles became unwell as a result of a sudden deterioration in his health. He is believed to have entered the oncoming lane, after which he collided with two other vehicles.

The driver died in the incident. The other three people involved underwent medical examinations at different healthcare facilities. No information about their condition has been provided.

The Aytos Pass is open to traffic. The causes and circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated