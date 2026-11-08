More than 550 students took part in a physics competition in Sofia

More than 550 students from seventh to 12th grade took part in the National Autumn Physics Competition in Sofia. The host of the event was the National High School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences “Acad. Lyubomir Chakalov”, and the competition was officially opened by Dr. Eleonora Lilova, head of the Sofia City Regional Department of Education.

Nearly 600 students from across the country had registered to participate in advance. On the day of the competition, more than 550 young physicists showed up in the classrooms, surpassing the record for the number of participants set at last year’s event. The data was reported by the Bulgarian News Agency, citing information from the Sofia City Regional Department of Education.

Tasks for students from seventh to 12th grade

The participants solved three problems in the group corresponding to their grade. The strongest students also worked on problems from the International Physics Olympiad syllabus. The format included both the traditional age groups and a special topic aimed at preparing students for international olympiads.

“Sofia and the National High School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences are proud to welcome the elite of the young scientific community,” Dr. Eleonora Lilova said at the opening, wishing the students and their teachers success.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Union of Physicists in Bulgaria attended the ceremony. The special guest was Dr. Irena Radeva, head of the Varna Regional Department of Education.

Start of the competition season

The National Autumn Physics Competition marks the start of the competition season in the discipline. The results achieved are part of the selection process for students for the European Olympiad of Experimental Science and the Balkan Physics Olympiad.

Sources: bta.bg, utroruse.com