Andrey Gyurov: I will not create an independent political project

Andrey Gyurov said he had no plans to create an independent political project. He made the statement on NOVA's “In Focus” programme in his first television interview after losing the presidential election.

Gyurov clarified that he did not intend to create his own political formation, as this could lead to further division within the right-wing community.

“Under no circumstances will I seek representation for its own sake through a political project that would lead to the division of this community,” Andrey Gyurov said.

He did not give a final answer as to whether he would continue to be involved in politics. Gyurov said he did not rule out this possibility, but stressed that should he remain in political life, this would be connected with his previous work to consolidate the right-wing political space.

“There is still no final decision as to whether I will remain in political life. I do not rule it out, but in any case, if I decide to move forward, it will be with the aim of continuing the work of the past five years, during which I have worked to consolidate the right-wing political space,” Gyurov said.

Source: nova.bg