Patriarch Daniil to celebrate liturgy at the Church of the Holy Archangels

Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil will celebrate the Divine Liturgy today at 9:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Archangels in Sofia. The church is located in the park of the Georgi S. Rakovski National Defence College in Sofia. The service is included in the Sofia Diocese's programme for November.

The church celebrates its patronal feast on November 8, when the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates the Synaxis of the Holy Archangel Michael. The feast is also known as Archangel's Day.

The Patriarch also served at the church in 2025

On November 10 last year, Patriarch Daniil also celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Holy Archangels. In his address, he spoke about the importance of truth and its place in public life.

“Truth is stronger than anything else in human society, and our experience shows that those people who live by the truth also enjoy the respect and honour of society,” Patriarch Daniil said.

He also spoke about guardian angels, who, according to the Orthodox faith, watch over nations and every Orthodox Christian, support the conscience and encourage people to do good.

The church preserves the memory of fallen servicemen

The church was built and consecrated at the end of the 19th century. In 1906, it was officially named the Church of the Holy Archangels. After the First World War, it became a memorial to the graduates of the Military School who died in the wars for national unification between 1912 and 1918.

After the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the communist regime in Bulgaria, the church ceased to function as a religious centre. At the beginning of the 21st century, it was restored, and religious services resumed.