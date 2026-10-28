Berlin scares investors with housing nationalization

Plans to nationalize large private housing portfolios in Berlin are creating uncertainty among investors and threatening to slow down the construction and modernization of existing buildings. The controversial initiative, supported by left-wing political forces in the German capital, has provoked a sharp reaction from the real estate business, banks and the federal government.

The conflict is based on the intention of the “Left“, the Greens and the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) to transfer some of the residential properties of large companies that own over 10,000 apartments in Berlin to public ownership.

According to the preliminary agreements, the companies will be able to keep up to 10,000 apartments, while the rest will be subject to transfer against compensation. The proposal could affect five major companies and at least 150,000 homes, German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported.

Investments worth billions in question

Uncertainty over the future ownership of residential buildings is already affecting investment decisions. According to a report in the Berliner Zeitung, nationalization plans have put projects involving 3,480 homes in question.

Industry representatives warn that investors could postpone not only the construction of new buildings, but also costly renovations and energy efficiency measures.

In an analysis for Der Tagesspiegel, entrepreneurs Lukas Steinhilber and Maximilian Seifert point out that investments in energy renovation of residential buildings are planned for decades to come. When the future of ownership remains unclear, companies find it difficult to assess the return on their investments.

An additional problem is the length of legislative and judicial procedures. The nationalization bill is not expected until 2028, and potential litigation could prolong the uncertainty for years.

Major housing companies oppose

Among the companies potentially affected is Vonovia, one of the largest owners of residential property in Germany.

The company defines the proposed nationalization model as unconstitutional and states that it is ready to defend its interests in court.

Vonovia emphasizes that overcoming the housing shortage requires significant private investment, which requires a predictable regulatory environment and legal certainty.

The company indicates that the average rent in its Berlin properties is 8.26 euros per square meter. At the same time, the company continues to invest in new construction, with approximately 1,000 homes under construction.

Not all large investors, however, intend to withdraw. The Norwegian Heimstaden reports that it will continue to invest in Berlin and plans to build about 500 new homes.

Banks warn of more expensive loans

The plans are also causing concern among German financial institutions.

According to the German Association of Mortgage Banks (VDP), nationalization could lead to higher financing costs not only for large housing companies, but also for households wishing to purchase their own homes.

The main concern is related to mortgage collateral. If the transfer of ownership erases existing encumbrances on properties without sufficient protection for creditors, this would increase the risk for banks.

The association warns that such a policy does not create new housing and could further exacerbate the shortage of affordable apartments in the German capital.

The government in Berlin wants more affordable rents

Supporters of nationalization defend the initiative with the need to limit the increase in the price of housing and rents.

They believe that the transfer of large housing portfolios to public ownership will allow better control over rent levels and reduce the market's dependence on the decisions of large private companies.

The idea also has significant public support. Back in 2021, a majority of voters in a Berlin referendum supported the nationalization of residential properties owned by large companies.

However, the referendum was advisory in nature and did not lead to an automatic transfer of ownership.

The current proposals are based on Article 15 of the German constitution, which allows certain types of property to be transferred to public ownership by law and against compensation.

However, the application of this constitutional provision to large housing companies remains legally controversial.

Berlin enters into conflict with the federal government

Amidst the growing tension, the German federal government is preparing legislative changes that would make it more difficult to nationalize private residential properties.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrind presented the main provisions of a new investment protection law that should raise the legal barriers to such initiatives.

According to Handelsblatt, the proposal is part of the efforts of the ruling coalition at the federal level to limit the ability of individual states to transfer large private housing portfolios to public ownership.

Left-wing political forces in Berlin reject these intentions and insist that the state must have tools to counteract the housing crisis.

The dispute is emerging as one of the most serious conflicts in German housing policy. On one side is the desire for more affordable rents through public control over the housing stock, and on the other - fears that limiting private ownership will repel investors and reduce construction.

For Berlin, the main question remains whether nationalization will help to overcome the housing crisis, or will deepen the shortage of apartments by limiting investment in new housing and the renovation of existing ones.

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