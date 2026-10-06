62 actions for buying and selling votes per week

In one week, the various regional directorates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service conducted a total of 62 actions for buying and selling votes. One pre-trial proceeding was initiated. 56 warning protocols were also issued. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the operations, 419 sites related to the preparation and conduct of the elections were inspected, as well as one printing house. 31 written orders have been issued to eliminate the identified discrepancies.

The logistics centers for storing the voting machines and for preparing printed materials are under police guard.

As of Monday, the Ministry of Interior's continuous hotline has received four reports of violations of the election legislation, two of which are for vote buying. Police checks have been carried out on all reports, and in three of them no evidence of a crime has been established.

The Ministry of Interior also explains that at the moment there is no activity in the area of vote buying, and ensuring the lawful and free conduct of the presidential and vice-presidential elections is proceeding smoothly.

A headquarters is operating within the Ministry of Interior to coordinate the preparation of the individual structures for the vote on October 25. The main tasks of the law enforcement agencies are related to countering vote buying, maintaining public order and ensuring fire safety.

"The work is carried out according to a specific plan and in constant coordination with the Central Election Commission, the Prosecutor's Office, the National Agency for National Security and Defense and other competent institutions. Information groups have been formed in the main and regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior to summarize data related to the election process," the Ministry of Interior also informed.