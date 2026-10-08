Four accused after operation for over 9 kg of marijuana

Four people have been charged after an operation against a group that allegedly distributed marijuana throughout the country. The arrest was made during a deal to sell a large amount of drugs in Sofia, and the seized quantity was over 9 kilograms. bTV reported that searches were carried out at three addresses in the country in this case.

The investigation was conducted by the “Narcotics“ sector for two months. “For two months, the “Narcotics“ sector has been conducting activities, investigating, and on the 6th they thwarted the deal“, said the deputy director of the General Directorate “National Police“ Dimitar Andonov.

The spokesman for the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Nikolay Nikolaev, indicated that one of the accused is a repeat offender. “One of the persons is a repeat offender, sentenced to 4 years again for marijuana“, said Nikolaev. The data does not contain information about judicial measures imposed against the four accused.

The procedural actions in the case continue. The final criminal liability of the accused can only be established with an effective court verdict.

The police also report ongoing operations against the illegal sale of fentanyl. A laboratory for its production was broken up weeks ago in the “Faculty“ neighborhood. The indicated price per gram is about 30 euros.