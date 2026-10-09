Burgas Court Decides on the Arrest of Tsvetan Mirchev

The Burgas District Court will consider the Prosecutor's Office's request to change the detention measure for the former executive director of ViK - Burgas Tsvetan Mirchev. The hearing is scheduled for October 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Mirchev is currently under house arrest, imposed by the court in early August. He is accused of participating in an organized criminal group. The Prosecutor's Office insists that the house arrest be replaced with the most severe detention measure - „detention in custody“.

According to the prosecution, new evidence has been collected that Mirchev influenced a witness in the case. It was the alleged influence on a witness that was cited as the reason for the state prosecution to request his return to custody. Mirchev was not convicted on this charge and the presumption of innocence applies.

The investigation into ViK – Burgas

According to the prosecutor's office, the organized crime group operated from February 2024 to mid-July 2026. According to the prosecution, it was created for a selfish purpose and committed crimes of office, trading in influence and coercion.

Four people are accused in the case. The investigation began after several actions by the State Crime and Prevention Investigation Department in the summer.

According to investigators, the group operated by manipulating water meters in hotels on the Southern Black Sea coast. Thus, the sites reported less water consumed, and the difference was collected by the group.

The court is yet to assess whether the new evidence presented by the prosecution requires a more severe measure of detention. At present, a final court decision on the request for permanent arrest has not been announced.

Sources: bntnews.bg