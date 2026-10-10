A man was detained for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend in Vratsa Region

A 34-year-old man was detained in Vratsa Region after a report of a murder threat to his 19-year-old ex-partner. The incident occurred on October 9 in the village of Tarnak, BulNews reported.

The report to the 112 telephone number was filed at around 11:20 a.m. as a case of domestic violence. A police team was sent to the scene and conducted an investigation.

According to data published by the media, the 19-year-old woman from the village of Barkachevo went to her sister's home in Tarnak. The 34-year-old man from the village of Enitsa, with whom they had been living together until recently, found her there. A scandal broke out between the two, during which the man threatened to kill her, after which he left the house.

He was identified by the police and detained for up to 24 hours. The prosecutor on duty was notified of the case, and the investigation continues within the framework of the initiated pre-trial proceedings.

At this time, there is no public announcement of charges being filed or a request for a more severe measure of detention. The man is considered innocent until a final verdict is issued.

Sources: bulnews.bg