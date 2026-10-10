Traffic has been restored between Sadievo and Mirolyubovo

Traffic between the villages of Sadievo and Mirolyubovo has been restored, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reported. The road section was closed after a serious accident involving two cars.

“Traffic between the villages of Sadievo and Mirolyubovo has been restored.“

Earlier in the day, a man and a woman died in a head-on collision between two cars. The incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on the road between the village of Sadievo, Aytos municipality, and the village of Mirolyubovo, Burgas municipality.

The two deceased were drivers of the cars. The man was 20 years old and the woman was 30 years old. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas, they died on the spot.

Due to the accident, traffic in the area was suspended while police and emergency teams worked on the scene. After the completion of the necessary actions, traffic was restored. The reasons for the collision were not specified.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg