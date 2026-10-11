Man and woman die in head-on collision near Aytos

A 20-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman died in a head-on collision between two cars near Aytos. The accident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on the road between the village of Sadievo, Aytos municipality, and the village of Mirolyubovo, Burgas municipality.

The two were drivers of the cars and died on the spot. “The two were drivers of the cars and died on the spot“, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas told BTA.

Police teams and emergency teams were sent to the scene of the incident. According to initial data, there is no information about other victims. The reasons that led to the cars entering the oncoming lanes and the head-on collision have not been reported.

Due to the accident, traffic in the area was restricted and regulated by the “Traffic Police“. Traffic was temporarily diverted between Sadievo and Mirolyubovo.

Later, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency announced that traffic on the road had been restored. The circumstances surrounding the serious accident are being clarified.

Sources: bta.bg, news.bg, burgasonline.bg