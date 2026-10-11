The mother of the 14-year-old boy accused of her murder in Plovdiv was stabbed more than once. This was announced by prosecutor Ginka Lazarova after the District Court session, which left the minor in custody.

The crime was committed on October 9. According to the prosecution, the multiple stabbings led to the death of the 45-year-old woman. After the incident, the boy only reported the incident to 112 and cooperated with the investigation, BNT reported.

„I don't think there is a state of affect here. "I think the act was planned," said prosecutor Lazarova, quoted by "24 Chasa". She specified that the exact reason for what happened has not yet been clarified.

The court left the accused in custody

The Plovdiv District Court determined the most severe measure of restraint - "detention in custody". The hearing was held behind closed doors due to the age of the accused.

The court accepted that at this stage there is sufficient data for a reasonable assumption that the 14-year-old committed the crime. The magistrates also indicated a risk that he would flee or commit another crime, Darik reported.

The boy gave explanations after the indictment was filed, but their content has not been disclosed. A psychiatric examination is pending, which should clarify his condition in relation to the act.

The prosecutor's office indicates that the accused understood the significance of his actions and was able to direct them. Given his age, the punishment provided is from three to ten years of imprisonment. The detention order can be appealed within three days.

Sources: darik.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg