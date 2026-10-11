Accident stops trucks on Lom-Montana road

An accident temporarily stopped the movement of heavy trucks on the Lom-Montana road. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the entrance to Lom from Montana, the officer on duty at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Montana reported.

Two cars collided on a right turn. The impact caused material damage to the cars, and the two drivers were injured. They were taken to the hospital in Lom and are being treated for injuries. According to police, their lives are not in danger.

Cars are allowed to drive in one lane. “Cars can drive in one lane“, the police specified.

A task force has been sent to the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident. According to the latest information, the movement of heavy goods vehicles is still restricted, and traffic is expected to be restored soon.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bntnews.bg