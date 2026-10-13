Car crashes in Dimitrovgrad, body of man found in trunk, mother and son detained

The police in Dimitrovgrad are investigating a serious criminal case. The body of a 67-year-old man was found in the trunk of a “Mercedes“ car, which crashed late last night.

The incident was reported to the emergency number at 11:40 p.m.

A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene, who found that the car had hit a garbage container. After the traffic was regulated and the officers took action to move the car, when they opened the trunk they came across the body of a man wrapped in a blanket.

The identity of the deceased has been established - a 67-year-old resident of Dimitrovgrad. During the operational-search activities, near the scene of the accident, forensic experts detained the man's 32-year-old wife and her 14-year-old son for complicity in the crime.

The woman was detained for up to 24 hours, and the minor boy was provided with police protection. Work on the case continues.

Investigators are yet to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the man's death and the possible role of the detainees.