Accountant detained in Vratsa for 450,000 euros

An accountant was detained in Vratsa on suspicion of embezzling 450,000 euros, owned by two companies. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Vratsa, the detention is for a period of up to 24 hours, and the work on the case continues.

According to the police, the embezzlement was established after numerous operational-investigative actions by employees from the "Countering Economic Crime" sector. It is alleged that the act was committed over a short period in 2026.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under Art. 201, para. 1 in connection with Art. 26, para. 1 of the Criminal Code. The text refers to the embezzlement of other people's money handed over to an official for management or safekeeping.

If the accusation is proven, the law provides for imprisonment for up to eight years. The court may also order confiscation of property, as well as a ban on holding a certain state or public office or exercising a certain profession. At this stage, there is no information about charges being filed or a prosecutor's report being filed.

„The work on the case continues“, reports the ODMVR - Vratsa.

Sources: novini.bg