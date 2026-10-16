83-year-old associate professor dies after being beaten in the metro of an elite metropolitan district

An 83-year-old associate professor, a former lecturer at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“, has died after being severely beaten in an elevator at the Joliot Curie metro station in Sofia. The man was found in a coma and with multiple injuries, after which he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

He taught for many years at the Faculty of Biology. At the moment, no one has been arrested for the attack, and a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, bTV reported. Video recordings from video cameras in the area of the metro station have been seized.

According to unconfirmed information from bTV, the case may be based on a personal motive. The details of the reasons for the attack and the perpetrator have not yet been officially confirmed.

„The metro is safe – there are no safety-related incidents. Incidents related to the connecting infrastructure are a problem of the way our society is developing even now. We are glad that citizens have reported and called our employees“, Nikolay Naydenov, executive director of „Metropolitan“, told bTV.

According to him, the company's employees cannot find out about such an incident in the external infrastructure if a signal is not filed. Naydenov called on witnesses of irregularities to call 112 and indicated that the camera recordings can help identify the perpetrator.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg