19-year-old dies after being hit by train in Montana

A 19-year-old from the village of Vasilovtsi has died after being hit by a passenger train. The incident occurred on October 28 at around 7:45 p.m. on the railway line in the village, along which the train was traveling from Brusartsi to Lom.

The drivers reported the incident to 112. A team from the Emergency Medical Center from Lom arrived at the scene within minutes. The victim was transported to the “St. Nikolay Chudotvorets“, but later died despite the efforts of the doctors from the intensive care unit.

The investigation continues

The case is being investigated under Article 343 of the Criminal Code. The reasons for the young man's presence on the railway line have not yet been clarified.

“The reasons for the young man's behavior are still not clear, but there is suspicion of alcohol use“, said the director of the ODMVR-Montana, Commissioner Mariyan Bozhinov.

Blood samples have been taken and expert examinations have been ordered to establish exactly how the incident occurred and whether alcohol use is related to it.

The tests for alcohol and drug use of the two drivers are negative, Commissioner Bozhinov also announced. The investigation is pending to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the young man's death.

Sources: trud.bg