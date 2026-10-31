Taxi flies off the bridge of the Copper Factory in Sofia

A taxi flew off the roadway of the new bridge of the Copper Factory in Sofia and overturned in the grass area near the capital's "Nadezhda" district. The car was moving at high speed, went over the guardrail and fell off the road. At the moment, there is no official information about serious injuries to people.

The incident was filmed by cameras at a car service. The video footage was shared in the Facebook group "Catastrophes in Sofia".

The recording shows that the taxi is coming from the direction of "Orion" towards "Lomsko Shose" Boulevard. During the sharp turn on the descent from the bridge, the driver lost control of the car, which went over the guardrail and overturned in the grass. No official information was provided about the causes of the accident, as well as the condition of the driver and any passengers.

24 injured in serious accidents in a day

According to the Ministry of Interior, 20 serious road accidents were registered in the country in the past 24 hours, in which 24 people were injured.

„Since the beginning of the month, 48 people have died in accidents in the country, and 732 have been injured“, according to the Ministry of Interior.

One serious and 33 minor road accidents were reported in Sofia, in which one person was injured. Since the beginning of the year, 411 people have died on the roads, and over 7,130 have been injured.

Sources: novini.bg