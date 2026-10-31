Action against vote buying in Montana

A specialized police operation against violations of electoral legislation was carried out in Montana. Within the framework of a 24-hour intensified control, 13 locations were checked for which there was preliminary information about possible buying and selling of votes.

The police also inspected 8 local leaders, identified as influential figures in local groups with the potential to influence the electoral process. 302 motor vehicles were checked, as well as pawnshops and payday loan companies.

A case was opened on a specific signal

During the operation, the police received a specific signal of vote buying. A case file has been opened on the case, and 8 warning protocols have been drawn up against the identified individuals.

During the operation, the police received a specific signal of vote buying. A case file was immediately opened on the case, and 8 warning protocols have been drawn up against the identified individuals.

The Ministry of Interior also announced that 5 criminal and economic crimes were uncovered during the operation, including a case of possession of narcotics. 13 acts have been drawn up for established administrative violations and 40 fines with a ticket have been imposed.

Sources: novini.bg