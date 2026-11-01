SIC chairman removed for interfering in the vote

The chairman of the section in the Krumovgrad village of Pelin has been removed from the election process and has been taken away by law enforcement due to allegations that he instructed voters how and for whom to vote. A case has been opened for violating the secrecy of the vote, BNT reported.

According to the report, Mehmet Mehmet's behavior was filmed by members of the section election commission. An observer of the runoff filed a report with the Regional Election Commission in Kardzhali. By the end of election day, the functions of the removed chairman were taken over by the secretary of the section.

„There were police because our chairman constantly went there to vote with the people. I constantly warned him not to go vote with the people“, said the secretary Ali Kemal.

According to him, the chairman told voters to vote for a certain party and indicated the name of a candidate. The case is being investigated, and the fault of the removed chairman has not been established by a court act that has entered into force.

Voting without electricity in Kardzhali

Election day in the villages of Most and Chereshitsa began without electricity due to a breakdown in a substation. The commissions used flashlights, and the machines in two sections worked with built-in backup batteries. In two other sections, voting was entirely with paper ballots.

“We turned them on and distributed everything for work as it should, we even prepared paper ballots“, said the chairwoman of the SIC in the village of Most Asya Todorova. The power supply was subsequently restored. Bulgarian National Radio reported that the power was cut off in a total of four sections - three in Most and one in Chereshitsa.

A similar problem occurred in five villages in Pazardzhik. In Malo Konare, the chairwoman of the 27th SIC Iliya Pashov indicated that the cause was a fallen pole, and the power was cut off again for about ten minutes at noon. After that, voting by machine continued.

More voters in several sections

A higher turnout was reported in Kardzhali region compared to the first round. In the village of Kazatsite, 30 people had voted by noon, compared to two in the first round. In the section in Djebel, 120 votes were counted, while in the first round for the entire day there were 119.

RIK - Kardzhali has rejected two signals for unregulated agitation. The other signal, related to the chairman of the section in Pelin, led to his removal and the initiation of proceedings.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, vesti.bg