Without a Lawyer: Trial Against Vasil Mikhaylov Postponed

The Sofia City Court postponed the second-instance trial against Vasil Mikhaylov after the defendant withdrew from his lawyer and failed to retain a new one. The proceedings concern an appeal and a protest against the four-year sentence handed down at first instance in April 2025. Mikhaylov was convicted of several assaults and making a death threat.

The absence of a defence lawyer is a procedural obstacle to opening the trial. The prosecution and the private prosecutors stated that the defendant was attempting to “frustrate the proceedings” and insisted that a court-appointed lawyer be assigned to him. The panel did not open the trial, but designated this as Mikhaylov’s final opportunity to arrange his own defence.

The court warned that if the next hearing is delayed through the fault of the defendant or his lawyer, court-appointed defence will be assigned to him. A new attempt to begin the appellate proceedings will be made on 16 December 2026.

Mikhaylov wants the proceedings against him in Bulgaria to end

In the courtroom, Mikhaylov stated that he had no reason to delay the proceedings. According to him, he wants the cases against him in Bulgaria to end so that he can defend himself in Greece.

Several cases and investigations are being conducted against him. After being wanted for months, he was detained in May 2026 in an operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, BNT reports.

His extradition to Greece has been postponed

The Kyustendil District Court allowed the execution of the European Arrest Warrant issued by the Greek judicial authorities, but postponed Mikhaylov’s extradition. The reason is that the pending criminal proceedings in Bulgaria must first be concluded and any sentences imposed must be served.

The European Arrest Warrant is related to an investigation in Greece into six offences allegedly committed in August 2025 in the area of Nea Iraklia. According to the case materials, the charges are related to participation in an organised crime group, armed robberies and causing serious bodily harm. These allegations do not constitute final convictions.