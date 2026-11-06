Permanent detention sought for suspect accused of murder in Sliven

The Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office is expected to seek permanent detention for a 37-year-old man accused of murdering another man in the city’s villa area. He has been charged with murder committed under conditions of dangerous recidivism.

The crime was committed on Wednesday, 4 November, in a private property. According to the investigation, the suspect stabbed the other man with a knife. The two knew each other and had a close friendship.

Suspect detained in Chokoba village

After a search, the 37-year-old man was detained during a specialized police operation in the Sliven village of Chokoba. The alleged murder weapon was also found there.

According to the investigation, the murder followed a financial dispute between the two men. This version is among the circumstances being examined in the pre-trial proceedings.

He faces a severe punishment

According to the prosecution, the suspect has been convicted more than 25 times, with final sentences for various crimes. Due to the charges brought against him, he could receive between 10 and 20 years in prison, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The prosecution is expected to submit a request for permanent detention. The court will decide whether the suspect will remain in custody.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg