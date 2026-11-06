Prosecutors to decide on charges in Chinese goods smuggling scheme

Prosecutors are yet to decide whom to charge and what charges to bring in the investigation into a smuggling scheme at “Varna Customs”. Twelve people were detained during the operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the State Agency for National Security.

The case involves an alleged criminal group linked to customs and tax fraud. The scheme involved importing goods from China, some of which may have been smuggled into the country, according to the investigation.

Investigators are also examining the possibility that other goods were declared at significantly lower prices. According to prosecutors and investigators, this could have caused serious damage to the state budget.

No charges have been brought yet

The names of any specific defendants have not been announced so far, nor has it been clarified which criminal provisions will be applied. Prosecutors are yet to assess the role of those detained and whether the evidence collected is sufficient to bring charges.

The exact amount of the alleged damage has also not been disclosed. The investigation is continuing, with the next stage involving a prosecutorial assessment of the responsibility of the individuals involved.

Sources: nova.bg