Unknown Man Steals Butcher Shop’s Takings in 30 Seconds

An unknown man was caught on camera stealing €1,055 in takings from a butcher shop in Sofia’s Reduta district. The theft took place on October 31, and security camera footage shows the man entering the premises, heading toward the cash register and leaving after about 30 seconds. According to NOVA, he was wearing a hood that concealed his face.

According to the owners, there were no signs of forced entry on the front door. The footage shows the man unlocking the door, taking the money, leaving and locking the premises behind him. The traders believe he was familiar with the shop’s interior layout.

“The robbery was premeditated, and the man knew the place very well,” the owners said.

The theft from the butcher shop was reported at 2:14 a.m. Several hours later, a similar incident took place at a nearby café, with the traders saying the break-in there occurred at around 6:30 a.m.

The owners suspect that both incidents were carried out by the same person, but stress that this has not been proven. “It hasn’t been proven, but it looks exactly the same, on the same day,” they commented.

The Sofia Directorate of Interior is investigating the incidents. Police have not officially confirmed the theory that both premises were robbed by the same perpetrator. Efforts to establish his identity are ongoing.

Sources: dunavmost.com, nova.bg