Georgi Peev and Velislava Petrova supported an exhibition

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova visited and supported the charity exhibition of artist Petya Halova.

The exhibition is dedicated to 17-year-old Alexandra, who, after a serious road accident as a small child, continues to fight for greater independence and better health. Part of the funds from the sale of the paintings will be donated for her treatment and rehabilitation.

„Behind every serious accident stands a human destiny. This girl's story reminds us why the fight for safer roads is a cause for all of us“, said Minister Georgi Peev.

The exhibition includes a total of 31 paintings, 19 of which have already been sold. Thus, the art exhibition also becomes a way of directly supporting Alexandra and her family.

Petya Halova lives in France and works to present Bulgarian artists and Bulgarian art to an international audience. With this exhibition, she also draws attention to the need for support for people whose lives have been changed by serious road accidents.