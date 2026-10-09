Al Jorgensen at 68: The Man Who Gave Ministry Teeth

When Al Jorgensen entered the music scene, Ministry sounded like a club band, synths and neon lights. A few years later, the same name is already associated with guitar noise, political anger and industrial metal. On October 9, the frontman celebrates his 68th birthday, and his career is moving towards its final chapter.

Jorgensen was born in 1958 in Havana, Cuba, and moved with his family to the United States as a child. He grew up in Chicago and in the late 1970s began playing in bands before forming Ministry in 1981. The first period of the project was marked by new wave and synthpop, and the debut album With Sympathy was released in 1983.

However, this was not the sound with which Ministry will go down in history. Twitch from 1986 showed the change, and two years later The Land of Rape and Honey brought together electronic rhythms, heavy guitars, samples and aggressive vocals. The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste from 1989 further developed the formula that turned the group into one of the most recognizable forces on the American industrial scene.

The album that turned Ministry into a name of the first magnitude

The turning point came in 1992 with Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs. The album reached the top of the US Billboard 200, went platinum and gave the band its biggest songs, including Jesus Built My Hotrod, N.W.O. and Just One Fix.

That same year, Ministry performed at the first edition of the Lollapalooza festival. Jorgensen's songs were no longer just dark club music. They sounded like a collision of heavy metal, punk, electronica and political commentary. It was this mixture that helped industrial metal reach a wider audience.

“It's time to let the kids take over“, Jorgensen told the Los Angeles Times, explaining his decision to end Ministry after the last album and tour. He emphasizes that he does not want the band to continue repeating the same riffs for decades.

From Ministry to Revolting Cocks and Lard

Jørgensen never limits his work to Ministry. He has participated in Revolting Cocks, Lard, 1000 Homo DJs, Pailhead and Surgical Meth Machine, working at various times as a vocalist, instrumentalist, writer and producer.

Among the difficult moments in the band's history was the death of guitarist Mike Scacha in 2012. It was followed by 2013's From Beer to Eternity. The album is directly connected to the memory of Scacha, a long-time collaborator and close friend of Jørgensen.

The frontman has six nominations for the “Grammy“ awards, all in the category of best metal performance. In 2025, Ministry returned to their early songs with The Squirrely Years Revisited — a collection of reworked compositions from the synthpop period.

The next record, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), was announced as Ministry's 17th and final studio album. It once again featured Paul Barker, with whom Jorgensen had built part of the band's most important period. A final world tour is planned after its release.

So Al Jorgensen's birthday comes at an unusual time: the musician is not going back to the past to repeat it, but is preparing a final noisy gesture to an audience that follows him from the clubs of Chicago to the big stages around the world.

Sources: latimes.com, loudersound.com, grammy.com