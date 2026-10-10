Stereo MC’s are coming to Sofia with a concert for 35 years of Connected

Stereo MC’s will celebrate 35 years of the album Connected with a concert in Sofia on May 26, 2027. The event will take place at Vidas Art Arena and is part of the British group’s European tour, the organizers from Fest Team announced.

The formation will arrive in Bulgaria with Bob Rich, known as Rob B, Nick Hallam, Kat Coffey and Tanse Omar. Rich is the frontman and producer, Hallam is the DJ and producer, Kofi performs the vocals, and Omar plays drums and percussion.

The album that made the band a global name

Stereo MC’s were formed in the late 80s in the underground scene of London. At first, the musicians recorded their songs in a flat in South London on a 4-track tape recorder. Their sound combines hip-hop, dub, house, funk, strong lyrics and electronic beats.

The band has seven studio albums, but Connected remains the most recognizable among them. Stereo MC's third album was released in November 1992 by Island Records, went multi-platinum and reached number two in the British album chart.

With Connected, the band won two Brit Awards. The album included the songs Step It Up, Ground Level, Creation and the self-titled Connected, which became some of the band's most famous dance hits.

„A Celebration of an Eternal Rhythm“

The upcoming tour will take in various European cities, with Sofia among its stops. “The European tour in 2027 is more than a celebration of the past, it is a celebration of an eternal rhythm that connects generations“, say the Stereo MC’s team.

According to the team of the formation, 35 years after its release, Connected continues to carry the energy and dance rhythms with which Stereo MC’s established themselves in the 90s.

Sources: bta.bg