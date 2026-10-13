Ivaylo Zahariev has harsh words for the new "Undercover": "This is not the series we have watched so far"

The return of “Undercover“ sparked discussions after the first episode of the new season. Among the critical voices was Ivaylo Zahariev, who for years was among the emblematic faces of the crime series with his role as Martin Hristov.

This time, however, the actor did not direct his criticism at the plot or the acting of his colleagues, but at the gambling advertisement that appeared in the first seconds of the episode. This is precisely the detail that darkened his otherwise good impressions of the return of the series.

“Why is BNT advertising gambling in its most watched series, in the first seconds? I don't approve of it. It somehow trivializes everything else that follows after that – the good acting, the cool scenes and the stunts“, commented Zahariev, quoted by Darik.bg.

The actor is adamant that such an advertising presence does not correspond to his idea of the production that viewers remember from previous seasons.

“Gambling in the first seconds – this is not the “Undercover“ that we have seen so far“, he states.

He turned down offers for tens of thousands of euros

In his comment, Zahariev also reveals his personal position on the subject. According to him, he has received offers to advertise companies in the gambling sector for serious sums, but he refused.

„I was offered to advertise a similar company for tens of thousands of euros and I refused. You don't see me on billboards for gambling companies. You don't see me on the Internet advertising gambling“, the actor shares.

He recalls that in previous seasons of „Undercover“ there was also product placement, including with his participation. He gives an example of a yogurt advertisement, but emphasizes that in his opinion there is a significant difference between ordinary consumer products and gambling services.

His criticism also extends to public figures who accept such advertising commitments.

„It is sad that some of our best actors are advertising this. Some of our best athletes are advertising this. Is this our greatest value in Bulgaria, gambling? And here it is on national television. It's sad“, commented Zahariev.

He doesn't reject the entire new season

Despite the harsh words, the actor doesn't write off the new season. On the contrary, he admits that there were moments in the first episode that he liked.

“I liked certain moments from the first episode. I liked the new characters, I liked the flashback, the shots from the past. I look forward and hope that the next episodes will have an even more interesting story“, he shares.

Zahariev expresses hope that the story will develop interestingly, but questions the public television's decision to include a gambling advertisement at the beginning of one of its most recognizable series.

„Undercover“ remains special to him

Despite the criticism, Zahariev speaks with gratitude about his participation in the series, which has an important place in his professional path.

„I am truly grateful to God for putting me in „Undercover“ and for getting me out of there“, the actor admits.