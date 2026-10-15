Iliya Lukov: Bulgaria needs us to preserve it

“Bulgaria today needs us and we need her to preserve it for our children“, said folk singer Iliya Lukov during a concert in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. The event “With love for Bulgaria: Lyubka Rondova's Aegean Songs that bring us together“ took place on October 14 and brought together performers, singers and dance groups from Bulgaria and Serbia.

Lukov opened the program with “Turkish Kalina“ and “Who Heard the Bayrika“. The concert was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising, 150 years since the death of Hristo Botev and 170 years since the birth of Raina Knyaginya.

The songs of Lyubka Rondova were at the center of the program

A special emphasis was placed on the 90th anniversary of the birth of Lyubka Rondova, born in 1936 and died in 2016. In her honor, the songs "Sister invites brother to dinner", "Back, back, boy Kalino" and "Yovano, Jovanke" were performed.

Among the other songs in the program were "Listen, patriots", "Listen to how the noises are making noise" and “Without love, there is no life“. The concert ended with “Mother Earth - Bulgaria“ and “You are beautiful, my forest“.

Singers and groups from Bulgaria and Serbia took to the stage

Volodya Stoyanov-Voyvodata, Vanya Valkova, Valeria Momchilova, Veselka Stambolieva, Liliya Semkova, Kinche Valcheva and Svetla Dukateva participated. The program included the ensemble “Mezdra“, the club “Horo“ - Smolyan, the Shopian ensemble “Radi Radev“, the folklore ensemble “Lyulin“, the folk arts club “Vitosha“ and dance ensemble “Balkanska mladost“ - Etropole.

Among the participants were also the cultural and artistic society “Tsaribrod“ and the folklore ensemble “Mladost“ to the Union of Municipalities in Bosilegrad, as well as assemblies from Samokov, Batak, Botevgrad and Vratsa.

„Lately, many of my friends have been telling me that we, Bulgarians, nowadays lack brotherhood, sisterhood... Let us be brothers and sisters, and Bulgarians, long live Bulgaria“, said Iliya Lukov.

Sources: bta.bg