Maria Kasimova-Moase presents "Eye" in Veliko Tarnovo

Maria Kasimova-Moase will present her new novel “Eye“ in Veliko Tarnovo on October 27. The meeting will take place at the Library and Information Center “Slaveyche“ of the Regional Library “Petko R. Slaveykov“.

In the book, the fate of one man is told through the memories, feelings and life balances of three women – his mother Miriam Haalim, his wife Seva and his daughter Miha. Their stories go through different periods of Bulgarian history – the years of World War II, socialism, the Revival process and the time of transition.

A story about memory and the unspoken

The novel brings together love, loneliness, family secrets and unspoken truths. Among the leading themes is the feeling of guilt, and the relationships between the three generations raise questions about the relationship between parents and children, the price of personal choices and the possibility of forgiveness.

As an additional storyline, there is a documentary story about saving an eye. It complements the story about memory, human vulnerability and the invisible connections between the past and the present.

„Eye“ was released in bookstores on September 4, 2026. Its preview took place in Sozopol as part of the “Apolonia” Arts Festival.

At the presentation of the novel in Sozopol, Maria Kasimova-Moase spoke about memory as one of the main themes in the book: “I am very interested in the idea and theme of memory in general – what we remember, and why we remember exactly what we remember, because we do not choose what to remember,” said the author.

The upcoming meeting in Veliko Tarnovo will give readers the opportunity to meet the writer and talk about the novel, which connects personal family history with major social changes in Bulgaria.

Source: bta.bg