Roger Waters attacks James Hetfield: A complete idiot with an IQ of three!

Roger Waters has once again caused controversy with harsh statements against another major figure in rock music. This time, the target of the former Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist was James Hetfield — Metallica frontman and guitarist.

In an appearance on The Katie Halper Show, Waters reacted angrily to recent statements by Hetfield about the role of politics in music. He called the musician “nobody”, said that he has an IQ of about 3, and even questioned his qualities as an instrumentalist. The attacks were reported by music publications Louder and San Francisco Chronicle on October 15, 2026.

What caused Waters' anger?

The reason was a statement made by Hetfield during a Metallica concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas on October 10. Thanking the audience for their time, travel and the funds that fans have invested, the frontman stressed that the band is not there to influence people with political messages.

“We are here to forget everything that happens outside the hall“, said Hetfield, defining Metallica's message as love, energy and heavy music.

Although he did not name a specific artist, his words were perceived as criticism of musicians who use their concerts to talk about political and social causes.

“He is a nobody and has an IQ of about 3“

In the podcast, Waters did not spare his insults. He called Hetfield a "complete idiot," said he didn't understand why anyone was even talking about him, and described him as a person of no importance, regardless of his financial situation.

The former Pink Floyd member went even further, questioning the Metallica frontman's musical abilities. According to him, he is not a musician, and the band's performances with acoustic instruments, which Waters claims to have heard, were "terrible."

Waters also linked his criticism to the topic of empathy. According to him, Hetfield should have had someone close to him as a child who would explain to him how important kindness and compassion are to others.

Two different views on the role of musicians

The clash between the two shows a fundamental difference in their views on the social role of rock music.

For decades, Waters has used his public platform to express his political beliefs, criticize governments and speak out about wars and human rights. The Palestinian cause is among the topics on which he takes a particularly active position.

Hetfield, for his part, has repeatedly stated that politics divides people and that he prefers Metallica concerts to be a place where the audience unites through music, regardless of their differences.

However, this does not mean that Metallica is completely outside of social causes. The band's charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, supports initiatives in the fields of education, fighting hunger and disaster relief.

For Waters, public silence on important social issues is a reason for criticism.

To date, Metallica has not released an official response to Waters' attacks, according to Louder.

Sources: sfchronicle.com, loudersound.com, axs.tv