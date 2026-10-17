Radostina Nikolova nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

Bulgarian children's writer Radostina Nikolova and illustrator Nevena Angelova are among the nominees for the “Astrid Lindgren“ Memorial Award for 2027. Their names are included in a list of 277 candidates from 80 countries and regions, and 85 of the nominees appear for the first time.

The award is one of the most significant international recognitions for children's and young adult literature. The prize fund is 5 million Swedish kronor, or approximately 450,000 euros. The winner for 2027 will be announced on April 6 next year.

Bulgarian Participation

The nominations from Bulgaria were made by the “Bulgarian Book“ Association, which represents the national section of the International Council for Children's Books, and the “Children's Books“ Foundation. Candidates are proposed by authorized organizations, not by the creators themselves.

Radostina Nikolova was born in 1986. She graduated in English Philology from Sofia University and has master's degrees in journalism and creative writing. She is the founder and manager of the publishing house “Marmot“, specializing in children's literature.

Nikolova is the author of the series “The Adventures of the Mots“, “Santavia to the Neck“ and the novel “The Lantern Keepers: Oscar“. Her books have been translated and published in China, Finland, Poland, the USA and Ukraine. Over the years, she has met with children in Bulgaria and abroad and spoken about reading as a means of building values, critical thinking and empathy.

“It is difficult to accept such news“, Nikolova wrote on the occasion of the nomination. She congratulated Nevena Angelova and described the company of the other candidates as “honor and a half“.

Illustrator with many years of work

Nevena Angelova was born on September 19, 1974 in Burgas. In 1999, she graduated from the “Book and Printed Graphics“ at the National Academy of Arts, where she currently teaches drawing. She is a member of the Union of Bulgarian Artists and works in the field of children's illustration, graphic design, art collage and painting.

The “Astrid Lindgren“ Memorial Award was established in 2002 by the Swedish government in memory of the creator of Pippi Longstocking. It is awarded to authors, illustrators, storytellers or organizations with outstanding contributions to children's literature and the promotion of reading.

Among the latest laureates is the Canadian illustrator and writer John Klassen, awarded for 2026. In 2024, the prize was awarded to an Australian foundation for promoting reading among indigenous children, and in 2023, the winner was American writer Laurie Hals Anderson.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, bta.bg, mediapool.bg