The world spectacle "Snow White on Ice" arrives in Sofia in 2027

One of the most impressive contemporary productions on ice, watched by millions of viewers around the world, will be a guest in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture from January 14 to 17, 2027.

„Snow White on Ice“ is a large-scale production by the international troupe „The International Ice Stars“, which turns the classic fairy tale into a theatrical experience on real ice. The production combines the grace of classical ballet, impeccable ice technique and unique stage effects, blurring the boundaries between high performing arts and extreme acrobatics.

The well-known story of Snow White, the Evil Queen, the magic mirror and the poisoned apple will come to life with original choreography, original music and voice-over in Bulgarian. The fairy-tale world will be recreated through the movements of the skaters, and a Bulgarian actor will take on the role of a narrator who will guide the audience through the adventures of the characters.

For the visit to Sofia, the stage of Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture will be transformed into a real ice rink. On it, the artists will demonstrate virtuoso technique, whirling pirouettes and complex acrobatic performances of the highest world class. Behind the apparent ease of each movement are years of professional training, exceptional physical endurance and precise coordination between the performers. The technical complexity of figure skating becomes an integral part of the artistic impact of the production.

In the role of Snow White, the Bulgarian audience will see Olympic figure skater Anastasia Golubeva. She is joined by world and youth Olympic champions Apolinaria Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov.

The star cast is completed by three-time German champion and Olympian Joti Polizoakis, the winner of the British television show “Dancing on Ice“ Molly Lanagan and six-time Serbian champion Antonina Dubinina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBs96csyHCc

„The International Ice Stars“ brings together artists who have proven their skills on the international sports stage, who bring their competitive experience to the world of theater. This approach allows the audience to watch performances typical of major figure skating championships, but woven into an overall dramatic story. The troupe's performances are characterized not only by technical difficulty, but also by the artists' ability to build images and convey emotions through their movements.

After winning the audience's recognition with sold-out performances in prestigious theaters and spectacular successes from Europe to Latin America, this exceptional production comes to Bulgaria as the most anticipated and large-scale winter stage event. The troupe's performances attract an international audience with theirspectacle, originalapproach to classical works and highquality of performance. The visit to Sofia will give Bulgarian viewers the opportunity to experience this unusual format, in which sport and theater share one stage.

„Snow White on Ice“ is a spectacle for the whole family.

For the youngest viewers, it offers a meeting with their favorite fairy-tale characters, and for adults - an opportunity to rediscover the familiar story through the art of some of the best figure skaters in the world. A performance that brings together different generations around the magic of the fairy tale and the beauty of performances on ice.

Don't miss this spectacular spectacle!

Immerse yourself in the ice fairy tale!

„Snow White on Ice“ will be performed from January 14 to 17, 2027 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, Sofia. A discount of 10 euros is provided for children in selected categories.

Olya Al-Ahmed